Watering restrictions start in Metro region on May 1

Stage One watering restrictions will come into effect May 1. (Black Press files)

Starting May 1, lawn watering restrictions are coming into effect in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

New watering regulations have been adopted by the Metro Vancouver regional district, to ensure the drinking water supply is maintained over the summer months.

Stage one watering restrictions are moving into effect on May 1, and will remain through Oct. 15. Your watering day depends on whether your address is even or odd. Residential users will be able to water their lawns once a week.

Even-numbered addresses water on Saturdays, with automatic watering between 5 and 7 a.m., and manual watering between 6 and 9 a.m.

Odd-numbered addresses water at the same times on Sundays.

Trees, shrubs, and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day from 5 to 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

In Stage One, edible plants are exempt from restrictions.

Non-residential lawn watering will see even-numbered addresses water on Mondays, odds on Tuesdays. Automatic watering is from 4 to 6 a.m. and manual watering from 6 to 9 a.m.

Trees, shrubs and flowers can be watered with a sprinkler any day between 4 and 9 a.m., or any time by hand or using drip irrigation.

“Last summer, our region experienced a record-breaking heatwave that resulted in unprecedented and sustained high water use. This challenging event, during which we were confronted with the urgency of the climate emergency, highlighted the need to further reduce consumption of water for cosmetic outdoor uses through the whole summer, so we can get through the dry spells without requiring a switch mid-season to Stage 2 restrictions,” said Sav Dhaliwal, chair of Metro Vancouver’s board of directors.

Stricter regulations, including watering bans, may come into effect if there are drought conditions this summer.

If there is a need to move to Stage two during the summer, lawn watering will not be permitted at all for residential and non-residential properties.

At Stage three, there is a prohibition against watering trees and shrubs with a sprinkler, washing vehicles except for visibility, filling water features, or topping up pools and hot tubs. Stage 4 prohibits all watering.

Restrictions do not apply to the use of rain water, grey water, any forms of recycled water, or other sources of water outside the regional and municipal water supply system.