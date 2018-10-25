Weapons found on man leaving Maple Ridge homeless camp

Switchblade, modified firearm seized during arrest of wanted man near Anita Place

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have seized dangerous weapons from a man leaving the Anita Place Tent City.

On Oct. 24, at around 11 a.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) was patrolling a hot spot area near the homeless encampment located on 223rd Street near St. Anne Avenue, when they recognized a man wanted on a warrant leaving the camp. The officers arrested the suspect..

As part of the arrest, the man was searched and police found several prohibited weapons on him. Police seized a loaded modified flare gun with a .22 calibre bullet, several rounds of ammunition, a collapsible metal baton and a switchblade knife.

“Both uniformed and plain clothes members are in the community all the time,” states RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. “We’re not always able to share everything we do, but in this case, it’s important for citizens to know that these dangerous weapons are now off the streets. We will continue with our enforcement actions.”

The 47-year-old Maple Ridge man was arrested for failing to comply with his probation order. In addition, he has been charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited device for the purpose of committing an offence, and one count of carry a concealed weapon.

Previous story
Election result closes chapter for ex-Maple Ridge mayor

Just Posted

Weapons found on man leaving Maple Ridge homeless camp

Switchblade, modified firearm seized during arrest of wanted man near Anita Place

Election result closes chapter for ex-Maple Ridge mayor

Ernie Daykin says no more politics for him.

Dingwall’s agenda includes firefighters, Onni

Pitt Meadows mayor says new council faces key issues

Man pepper sprayed after motorcycle helmet stolen in Maple Ridge

Motorcyclist had expensive helmet stolen in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows female students get experience with heavy machinery

29 students paid a visit to the IUOE Local 115’s Heavy Equipment Operator Training Centre in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

International sommeliers have high-praise for B.C. wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

VIDEO: RCMP say two youth stabbed near Lower Mainland convenience store

Surrey RCMP are looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

Most Read