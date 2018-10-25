Weapons found on man leaving Maple Ridge homeless camp

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have seized dangerous weapons from a man leaving the Anita Place Tent City.

On Oct. 24, at around 11 a.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) was patrolling a hot spot area near the homeless encampment located on 223rd Street near St. Anne Avenue, when they recognized a man wanted on a warrant leaving the camp. The officers arrested the suspect..

As part of the arrest, the man was searched and police found several prohibited weapons on him. Police seized a loaded modified flare gun with a .22 calibre bullet, several rounds of ammunition, a collapsible metal baton and a switchblade knife.

“Both uniformed and plain clothes members are in the community all the time,” states RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk. “We’re not always able to share everything we do, but in this case, it’s important for citizens to know that these dangerous weapons are now off the streets. We will continue with our enforcement actions.”

The 47-year-old Maple Ridge man was arrested for failing to comply with his probation order. In addition, he has been charged with three counts of possession of a prohibited device for the purpose of committing an offence, and one count of carry a concealed weapon.