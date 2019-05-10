West Coast Express late rolling into Maple Ridge Friday

Commuter rail runs five days a week out of Mission to Vancouver. (THE NEWS/files)

West Coast Express trains were running late Friday morning. TransLink said train No. 1 which was supposed to roll into Port Haney at 5:44 a.m., was delayed by 10 minutes because of freight trains on the track.

#WCE Train 4, trip 6:55 am from Mission City Station Westbound departed approx. 8 minutes late due to freight issue. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 10, 2019

Train No. 2 was also late by 15 minutes, while train No. 4 departed eight minutes late from Mission, “because of a freight issue” and was supposed to arrive into Port Haney at about 7:22 a.m.

TransLink hasn’t said if train No. 5 departed Mission on schedule.

The rush-hour commuter rail service operates on CP Rail’s main freight line into Vancouver.

#WCE Update Train 2 expected to arrive into Port Haney Station approx. 15 minutes late due to freight delay. ^CK — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 10, 2019



