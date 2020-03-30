FILE – A WestJet plane takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver on Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

WestJet extends international flight suspensions into May amid COVID-19 pandemic

WestJet has already halved its domestic capacity

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it is cancelling all transatlantic and U.S. routes until May 4, extending its 30-day suspension by two more weeks.

The Calgary-based company will offer no flights to the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut borders and sent travel demand tumbling.

WestJet has already halved its domestic capacity, while carriers including Porter Airlines and Air Transat have suspended all flights.

Air Canada has cancelled most of its international and U.S. flights in response to the global shutdown.

Over the weekend Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a travel ban that bars people with symptoms of the novel coronavirus from domestic flights and intercity trains, effective noon Monday.

The pandemic has cost thousands of jobs in the airline sector. Air Canada has announced 5,149 layoffs and Transat 3,600, while WestJet has seen 6,900 departures including early retirements, resignations and both voluntary and involuntary leaves.

READ MORE: WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWestJet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metro Vancouver firm gears up to make vital ventilator parts in COVID-19 fight
Next story
24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

Just Posted

CHEF DEZ ON COOKING: Perfecting gravy for Easter dinner

The size of the party may be small, but the meal can still be scrumptious

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Art Studio Tour on hold

Event was scheduled for May 9 and 10

LETTER: Writer supports government ousting non-compliant hospice

MAiD: Make the decision for yourself, but keep your nose out of other people’s choices

Private investigator joins hunt for missing Maple Ridge pharamacist

Family and friends of Port Coquitlam’s Atefeh Jadidian raise money to help in search

Look of first responders has changed in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

But, they don’t want you to be alarmed

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Total accumulations of up to 25 cm can be expected by this evening

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

Fraser Valley sex offender charged again less than two months after prison release

Taylor Dueck, who was living in Mission, has history of sex assaults in Abbotsford

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

‘That’s never been heard of before; no one sells oil for $4 a barrel.’ – Dan McTeague

Weekend crowds at South Surrey parks, waterfront cause concern

RCMP and bylaw officials attended Crescent Beach Sunday, police confirm

Metro Vancouver firm gears up to make vital ventilator parts in COVID-19 fight

Langley’s Simalex Manufacturing is handling big orders as demand surges

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

Most Read