Metro Vancouver drivers may want to avoid filling their tanks on Wed., Sept. 18. Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague predicts gas prices will fall by six cents Thursday. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)

‘What goes up will come down’: Gas prices spike in Metro Vancouver

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says prices will fall Thursday

Drivers in Metro Vancouver should avoid filling their tanks today.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague told Black Press Media gas prices were up 7 cents Wednesday as a result of the recent attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“On Monday markets indicated an $8 increase in a barrel of oil,” McTeague said.

READ MORE: Attack on Saudi plant could raise gas prices between five and 12 cents per litre — analyst

However, the oil benchmark was falling by Tuesday, and McTeague predicted a corresponding decrease of six cents at the pumps by Thursday.

“What goes up will come down,” he said.

The falling prices, he added, are based on Saudi Arabia’s assessment that the damage to it’s oil infrastructure wasn’t as bad as originally thought, “likely to be repaired in a matter of weeks, not months.”

“What this really means is there is no major effect on global oil supplies,” he said.

McTeague also predicted another small decrease Friday, “maybe a penny … with some stations offering as low as $1.38, $1.39.”

Previous story
Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle
Next story
Maple Ridge group saving and finding people for 50 years

Just Posted

Maple Ridge group saving and finding people for 50 years

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue celebrates Saturday

Breakout season for senior men’s baseball squad

Maple Ridge Royals win Senior AA provincial title

City puts moratorium on pot-growing applications

Maple Ridge will regulate growing and processing on ALR properties

Maple Ridge musician finds inspiration in Thailand

Bob Westfall has recorded many songs and music videos in Asia

Super 30 screening at ACT in Maple Ridge

Movie is based on international best-selling book by Maple Ridge doctor

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

‘We still did not get answers’: Vancouver parents demand expulsion after students’ racist video

‘We were unable to get confirmation from the VSB, but he hasn’t returned as of yet,’ says Marie Tate

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

‘What goes up will come down’: Gas prices spike in Metro Vancouver

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says prices will fall Thursday

B.C. MLA calls on province to restrict vaping as first related illness appears in Canada

Todd Stone, Liberal MLA for Kamloops-South Thompson, introduced an anti-vaping bill in April

Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Julia Lamb has been the lead plaintiff in a legal battle to ease restrictions on Canada’s assisted dying laws

B.C. bus crash survivor petitions feds to fix road where classmates died

UVic student’s petition well over halfway to 5k signature goal

Most Read