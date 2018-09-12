Suspicious white powder was sent to a law office in the Reflections Building in Langford on Sept. 7, prompting a hazmat response along with police, fire and ambulance. (Katherine Engqvist/Black Press)

White powder sent to B.C. law office tests positive for flour

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for full test results from hazmat incident

Police in Greater Victoria are still waiting for the full test results, but initial reports on a white powder that led to hazmat being called to a law firm last week indicate the substance was at least partially flour.

An anonymous threatening letter was sent to a Langford law office on Sept.7 resulting in five people being decontaminated and sent to hospital for further testing.

White powder found in letter to Langford law office

B.C. Ambulance, along with police, fire and a Capital Regional District hazmat team were on scene setting up a decontamination tent in front of the Hemminger Law Group’s office, located in the 2400-block of Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The law office was locked down, and everyone who came into contact with the powder was treated by first responders on scene.

The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit was also called to further assess and ensure the safe removal of the unknown substance.

Initial reports found the powder was positive for cooking agents and was high in carbohydrates, which indicates it was generic cooking flour.

According to the West Shore RCMP, further tests will determine if anything was mixed with the flour and exactly what compounds it contained.

