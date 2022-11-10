Whonnock Lake Centre hosts intimate Remembrance Day service

Bell Ringing for Peace will take place at Holy Spirit Anglican Church in Whonnock on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 4:33 p.m. (Whonnock Community Association/Special to The News)

Whonnock Community Association is once again set to host its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Whonnock Lake Centre on Friday, Nov. 11.

Approximately 100 locals are expected to attend the service, which will follow a traditional format, explained Whonnock Community Association secretary Helmi Braches.

“There will be a recitation of In Flanders Fields and bugle calls that initiate and end the two minutes of silence,” said Braches.

The services will start at 10:45 a.m., with the two minutes of silence taking place at 11 a.m.

After the short period of silence has been observed, the event will move on to what Braches believes is one of the most impactful parts of the service.

“What makes the event truly special are the poems of remembrance from the children of Whonnock Elementary,” she said.

Rather than the larger and more structured services like the one hosted by the Maple Ridge legion, Braches explained that this event has a much more informal atmosphere.

She described the event as “an intimate gathering that encourages attendees to reflect on the sacrifices of generations past.”

Despite this intimate feel, Braches said attendance has reached impressive highs during past Remembrance Day services. She also said the event routinely fills the Whonnock Lake Centre parking lot, which is why Braches encourages attendees to arrive as far ahead of the 10:45 a.m. start time as they can if they hope to park near the venue.

As to who is invited to the service, Braches said that it is not just limited to locals.

“Residents of Whonnock welcome anyone who wants to make the pilgrimage to attend the quaint ceremony by the lake.”

In addition to the event happening at the Whonnock Lake Centre, the community will also be utilizing one of the local churches for a bell-ringing ceremony on Remembrance Day.

The Holy Spirit Anglican Church, located at 27123 River Rd., will be ringing their church bells 104 times at sunset to mark the 104th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

After the ringing of the bells, attendees will have the chance to share personal stories about their ancestors who lived through war. Anyone with a story to tell is encouraged to contact the event organizer Jean Davidson at 604-462-7341.

To coincide with the sunset, the church bells will be rung at 4:33 p.m. this year, but Davidson encourages attendees to arrive by 4:20 p.m. to make sure they can get good seats and don’t miss anything.

