Waves crash into White Rock beach Tuesday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

‘Widespread damage’ expected as storm batters B.C.’s south coast

Wind gusts could reach speeds of above 100 kilometres per hour

Heavy rains and strong winds will cause “widespread damage” as they continue to batter B.C.’s south coast Thursday.

Environment Canada says the Lower Mainland could see strong wind gusts hit more than 100 kilometres per hour by late in the day.

The whole region will see sustained southeast winds of 50 to 80 kilometres in the morning before the wind directions switch to the southwest and bring speeds of 70 to 90 kilometres.

A rain warning is in effect for the Fraser Valley and the Howe Sound, with more than 50 millimetres predicted to lead to flooding in low-lying areas and possible washouts near creeks and streams.

The agency warned high winds could damage roof shingles and windows, as well as toss around loose objects and broken tree branches.

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings throughout the day, including along its major routes.

The 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. ferries between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay were cancelled, and the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Tsawwassen-Southern Gulf Islands routes were cancelled until 2 p.m.

Most Read