Wife charged in husband’s death in Sechelt

A woman in Sechelt has been accused of killing her husband.

Karin Fischer, 54, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Max Fischer, 79, police said on Friday. Both of them are German citizens.

RCMP were called to a home in the 10900-block of Sunshine Coast Highway around 9 a.m. on Aug. 21, and arrived to find him dead.

“An arrest was quickly made in relation to Mr. Fischer’s death,” a news release said. Karin was charged the next day.

She was set to appear in court on Friday.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

