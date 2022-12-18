It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Bitterly cold weather expected to remain in some areas until Wednesday

Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in many regions of British Columbia as snowfall sent tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping to near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities.

The weather agency says a bitterly cold arctic air mass has settled over the region and is expected to stay through Wednesday morning.

There is also a risk of frostbite along the central and northern coast, and inland from there including Terrace and Kitimat.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Ministry and police were dealing with spun-out vehicles on Highway 1 through North Vancouver.

The ministry urged those without winter tires to avoid that area and to reconsider driving at all in the Lower Mainland.

Snow also caused delays on bus routes throughout Metro Vancouver and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, said it was cancelling all non-essential HandyDart service.

