Vancouver was blanketed with snow on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (SJDJ/Twitter)

Winds up to 90 km/hr expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

The snowfall warning has ended for Metro Vancouver but Environment Canada has issued a wind warning in its place.

According to the agency, up to 15 centimetres of snow have accumulated in some areas. Environment Canada said southeast winds between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour will start in Victoria early Wednesday evening and spread across Vancouver Island and to Metro Vancouver by later tonight.

The agency warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds, and lose objects and tree branches could be thrown around.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” Environment Canada said.

READ MORE: Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

READ MORE: Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian found with 28 jugs of liquid meth on sailboat off Oregon pleads guilty
Next story
Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

Just Posted

More snow Thursday, then there’s rain in Maple Ridge

15 centimetres fell early Wednesday, said city

Glitz drive needs grad attire for SD42 students

Dress drives on Jan. 18 and Feb. 1

Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day

UPDATE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed for snow day

TransLink and transportation ministry issue weather advisories

Pets: ‘Animals feel emotions, too’

‘I have seen animals forgive, and love, and even hate.’

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Winds up to 90 km/hr expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Vancouver’s luxury real estate market ‘rallied’ in second half of 2019: report

Growth in homes worth more than $1 million was led by a ‘renewing’ single family home market

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

Most Read