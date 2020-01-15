Winds up to 90 km/hr expected as snowfall warning ends in Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

Vancouver was blanketed with snow on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (SJDJ/Twitter)

The snowfall warning has ended for Metro Vancouver but Environment Canada has issued a wind warning in its place.

According to the agency, up to 15 centimetres of snow have accumulated in some areas. Environment Canada said southeast winds between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour will start in Victoria early Wednesday evening and spread across Vancouver Island and to Metro Vancouver by later tonight.

The agency warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds, and lose objects and tree branches could be thrown around.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” Environment Canada said.

