Witnesses sought in downtown Maple Ridge pedestrian accident

An 85-year-old man is recovering, now Mounties are looking for first-hand accounts or video

Ridge Meadows Mounties are re-issuing a plea for witnesses in a month-old pedestrian accident.

The incident occurred on Thursday, Feb. 6, at about 2:10 p.m. in the 22300-block of Lougheed Highway.

A 85-year-old man was struck, suffering “serious injuries,” said media Const. Julie Klaussner.

He was taken to hospital but subsequently released. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old woman driving remained on scene.

During the course of the ongoing investigation, RCMP have interviewed some witness.

“However, it is believed there are more potential witnesses, as some people left the scene prior to speaking to police,” Klaussner explained.

Anyone who has not yet spoken with police, but was in the area at the time of the collision and has dash-cam or cellphone footage, or can offer a first-hand account of the incident, is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

