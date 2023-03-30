The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a grass fire near the train tracks at Stamp Avenue and Roger Street. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)

The Port Alberni Fire Department extinguished a grass fire near the train tracks at Stamp Avenue and Roger Street. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)

Woman arrested after series of suspicious grass fires started on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP hope arrest puts a damper on early fire season

A woman has been arrested after a number of suspicious fires were started in the Vancouver Island community of Port Alberni in one night.

Early in the evening on Wednesday, March 29, the Port Alberni RCMP were called to assist the Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD) with a grass fire at the train tracks near Wallace Street and Stamp Avenue.

This was the second grass fire started in the area in just over an hour—the first one grew to 20 feet by 50 feet before it was extinguished. The second was approximately 10 feet by 30 feet, according to PAFD.

After a thorough investigation, RCMP say they identified a woman who witnesses had observed at both fires. A short time later, frontline officers located and arrested this woman, in her 30s, who is known to police. The woman has not been named by RCMP.

“It is concerning to see deliberate fires being set like this in the centre of town,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer for the Port Alberni RCMP. “After multiple suspicious fires were set last year, we understand the public’s concern for the safety of their homes and properties. The comprehensive investigation of front line officers, tied with the vigilance of concerned citizens, has hopefully put a damper on an early fire season in the Alberni Valley.”

RELATED: Rail car fire, mysterious explosion near Roger Creek gully keep Port Alberni fire crews busy

The suspect was released from custody “on strict conditions,” and RCMP say she will be monitored by community corrections.

The Port Alberni Fire Department responded to a third grass fire on Wednesday night, this one near Third Avenue and Kingsway Avenue. Port Alberni RCMP did not say if this fire was related to the others.

Breaking NewsPORT ALBERNI

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pucker up? B.C. scientist says T. rex had lips
Next story
Will B.C.’s shift to clean transportation take rural communities along for the ride? ​​​​​​​

Just Posted

An architect’s rendition of the four-storey, apartment-commercial building on Fern Crescent. (Special to The News)
New businesses, 95 apartments in new Fern Crescent development

Two players from the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will be joining the Vancouver Canucks for the national anthem during the March 31 game at Rogers Arena. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge players join Vancouver Canucks for national anthem at March 31 game

Devan Fitch (centre), the program director of Roberts Bank Terminal 2 for the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, explained to Pitt Meadows city council that the Harris Road underpass project had become more than three times as expensive at the March 28 meeting. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows underpass becomes 3 times as expensive, with $50 million requested from city

Grade 8 students Sofia Dharamshi, 14, left, and Haileigh Belich, 13, right, support Kristel Salarda, 13, on the tightrope. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: The circus comes to Maple Ridge Secondary