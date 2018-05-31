Woman claims man in downtown Maple Ridge punched her in face

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating claims by a woman who says she was randomly punched in the face by a man while walking in downtown Maple Ridge on Tuesday.

Police confirmed an investigation is active on Thursday, but the allegations have not been proven, nor has there been an arrest.

The Maple Ridge woman, who wants to remain anonymous for safety reasons, said the assault took place at around 10:30 a.m. as she was walking south along 224th Street. A man who was walking north zigzagged towards her and punched her in the face.

She claims she tried chasing the man onto 119th Avenue, to get his picture with her phone, but was unable to get one.

Then she ran into Susafit Fitness Studio to get help.

“He just punched me in the face and walked away like nothing happened,” the woman said.

The police showed up, she added, and were looking for the man right away.

She was taken by ambulance to Ridge Meadows Hospital, where she had C-rays and a CT scan. A small bone was fractured beneath her right eye, which is still swollen and discoloured. She spent five and a half hours at the hospital.

In a Facebook group, she describes the man as 5’9” with a stocky build, blonde hair, balding in the front, and hazel to light brown eyes. He was wearing a white shirt and beige cargo shorts and that he appeared to be in his 30s or older. He wasn’t carrying anything at the time of the attack, she added.

Nothing was taken from the woman during the incident, including the purse she was holding.

In her post, the woman warns others to be careful walking in the area, adding that it’s sad that people can’t feel safe walking downtown.