File photo.

Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP

The woman’s death marks the area’s first reported drowning in 2021

A Kelowna woman drowned in Christina Lake last week in what Mounties are calling “a tragic accident.”

Grand Forks RCMP’s Sgt. Darryl Peppler said the woman, 60, was camping with family and friends when on Thursday evening, July 29, she set off alone on the lake in a motorboat. She was found dead from drowning at around 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Scottish family suing over 2015 drowning

READ MORE: ‘Amazing father’ remembered after drowning while saving child in Chehalis Lake

Mounties don’t suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. They are not treating her death as suspicious.

Peppler declined further comment, saying only that the woman’s death is being investigated by the BC Coroners Service.

Last Thursday’s incident was this year’s first reported drowning death in the Grand Forks and Christina Lake areas, according to Grand Forks RCMP.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksRCMP

Previous story
UPDATE: No fly-zone being amended in Kelowna, YLW operations to resume
Next story
UPDATE: 5 wildfires remain in Harrison Hot Springs area

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows council is moving ahead with a plan to create a detachment in the community. Currently, it shares a detachment with Maple Ridge. (File)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows RCMP detachment worthy of third-party oversight

Brothers Colin (centre) and Doug Plumb will be participating in the event alongside their father Norm, to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease. (Colin Plumb/Special to The News)
Former Pitt Meadows residents organizing athletic event to raise awareness for Parkinson’s

Residents will be able to get slow-release watering bags, two per household, for $10 per bag. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
City seeking residents’ help in keeping boulevards green

Smoky skies were visible Aug. 1, 2021 in Chilliwack as the air quality advisory for the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland continues. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality advisory remains in place across Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland