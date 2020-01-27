Woman guilty of dangerous driving crash that left Saanich girl, then 11, unresponsive

The woman charged in the Saanich crash that left 11-year-old Leila Bui with severe injuries was found guilty Monday morning.

Bui and her family were present in the courtroom, the little girl in her wheelchair, covered by a purple blanket, did not open her eyes.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Bui was walking to school when she was struck by the driver of a late model Mercedes SUV while in a Saanich crosswalk on Ash Road at Torquay Drive. She was thrown several metres from the crosswalk.

Bui was kept in an induced coma for several weeks after the crash and has since remained in a non-responsive state, requiring constant care.

Tenessa Nikirk was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.`

In his decision Provincial Court Judge Mayland McKimm points to witnesses, dash cam footage and Nikirk’s texting records.

“When the accused approached the intersection and the crosswalk, the evidence establishes that she did not slow down,” he wrote. “The accused was speeding, not paying adequate attention to clearly visible markers at the crosswalk, the child and the stopped vehicles and was engaged in conversations with other parties by way of handheld device.”

