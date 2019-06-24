Barbara Tom is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (RCMP)

Woman found after absence from forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam

Barbara Tom was reported on an unauthorized absence from Brookside Treatment Centre

Coquitlam RCMP say the woman has been found.

————————————-

Police are looking for a 46-year-old patient missing from a forensic psychiatric hospital on the grounds of the former Riverview Hospital in Coquitlam.

Barbara Tom is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for an unauthorized absence from the Brookside Treatment Centre on Sunday, said RCMP.

She is described as First Nations, 5’4”, 120 lbs., with brown eyes and long black hair, last seen wearing a grey and white hoodie, a white puffy jacket, and dark grey pants.

If you see her, police urge you to not approach and to call 9-1-1. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-18856.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence
Next story
Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Just Posted

RCMP surround Maple Ridge house, make arrest

Man leaves home as canine team brought in.

Chef Lesnes is leaving the Garibaldi kitchen

He is retiring after 30 years.

Untrending: Welcome to the age of domotics

‘Smart home systems might even ensure a cleaned cat litter box.’

Work to start on Albion Community Centre next week

Politicians hold sod turning event on Saturday

Maple Ridge celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Ceremonies, music and dancing in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips has suffered from multiple broken bones and internal bleeding

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

Woman missing from forensic psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam

Barbara Tom was reported on an unauthorized absence from Brookside Treatment Centre

B.C. judge defies lawyers and adds six months to man’s sex assault sentence

‘I find the joint submission is contrary to the public interest and I’m rejecting it’

Tiny Yorkshire terrier survives days on remote B.C. island

ROAM rescue crews, family searched for dog, missing in Greater Victoria for days

Man presumed dead after boat capsizes in Columbia River

Search and rescue efforts recovered a life jacket

Crews fight wildfire along Sea-to-Sky Highway

A cause has not been determined, although a downed power line is suspected

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Most Read