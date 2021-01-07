Woman sings iconic Christmas song to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

On Christmas Day, Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

A U.K. national singing Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song, All I Want For Christmas Is You, in Golden Ears Provincial Park on Christmas Day has been making the rounds on social media after a quick-thinking hiker recorded the scene on her phone.

Vikki McNamara, who lives in Langley but hails from Bexhill, East Sussex in England, was camping in the park with two other British nationals. They have not been able to return home since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The group had set up camp at Gold Creek and hiked down to the banks of a creek to have dinner.

They were playing Christmas music when Carey’s song came on and McNamara stood up for her friends and started to sing.

At that moment Katrina Dicks of Vancouver was hiking by on the other side of the waterway.

“So when we were enjoying the views, off in the distance I can hear someone singing quietly and her voice carried and sounded amazing,” said Dicks on Facebook.

She said there were about five other families out walking, and they stopped to listen to McNamara as well.

So, she yelled across and asked McNamara to sing the song again, but a bit louder, while she recorded.

“This is what I got. Amazing,” commented Dicks in her Christmas Day post.

The video has been a hit on social media, and was posted to the Facebook group Friends of Albion. It has been shared by her family and friends in the United Kingdom and has also been featured in a B.C. newscast.

When Dicks asked to film her singing, McNamara didn’t think anything of it.

“I didn’t think she could hear me,” said McNamara, who arrived in the province in May 2019, seeking the outdoor recreation that B.C. offers.

READ MORE: Record numbers flock to Golden Ears Provincial Park

The same group of friends had just returned from Manning Park where they pitched tents for an overnight trip in three feet of snow.

This was the first time the 30-year-old commercial insurance broker had experienced this part of Golden Ears park at this time of the year. During the summer she had visited Alouette Lake with a paddle board.

McNamara, who has no vocal training, is astounded by all the attention she has received.

“I upload things onto my Instagram occasionally, but I didn’t have Facebook up until this point,” she said noting that she had deactivated her Facebook account “years ago.”

“It’s so strange,” she said of the entire experience. She wasn’t in cell range in the park, so when she returned home her friends told her she had to check out the video on Facebook.

“My friends all ask me to sing at their weddings,” noted McNamara who will be singing for her best friend’s ceremony in May.

“I know that I can sing,” she added. “I wasn’t actually aware that I was that good.

“It just really made my Christmas, it did,” said McNamara, who is planning to move to Canada permanently.

She has reached out to Dicks and the pair are planning a socially distanced walk in Golden Ears on Saturday.

“That wasn’t something I even intended on happening. I don’t seek fame, I’m not that type of person,” added McNamara.

“It really made my whole Christmas and New Year’s.”

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Just Posted

On Christmas Day, Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song All I Want For Christmas Is You to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
Woman sings iconic Christmas song to the delight of onlookers in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Vikki McNamara sang Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on Christmas Day

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

Students will soon be taking the Foundational Skills Assessment (FSA), an annual test required by the B.C. Ministry of Education. (Black Press file photo)
Teachers union wants a break from FSA tests during ‘challenging’ year

Maple Ridge Teachers’ Association asks board to help lobby ministry

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

fd
Mission farmer claims Lougheed Highway ditching causing farms to flood

Ryan Gemser said new ditch upgrades have caused 80% of his field to be flooded

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Bob Young of Osoyoos took this stunning photo of the full moon on Halloween 2020. (File)
2021’s first full moon dubbed the Wolf Moon

Peak brightness is projected for Jan. 28

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Most Read