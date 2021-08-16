The discovery of a body drew a large police presence in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 15. 2021. (Shane McKichan)

The discovery of a body drew a large police presence in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 15. 2021. (Shane McKichan)

Woman’s body discovered on Pitt Meadows field

The incident drew a large police presence forcing some road closures

The discovery of a woman’s body on a rural Pitt Meadows property prompted a heavy police presence on Sunday afternoon, Ridge Meadows RCMP confirm.

Officers were notified of the discovery by Emergency Health Services around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Mounties converge on Pitt Meadows farm home and field

“The cause of death was not immediately apparent therefore the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was notified and attended the scene,” said Insp. Jayson Lucash.

“At this time police do not believe this is related to any lower mainland gang conflict.”

The body was located in a field in the 20000 block of Old Dewdney Trunk Road. Officers did not disclose how the body was uncovered.

At the time roads in the are were closed to assist in the investigation as officers collected evidence.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP continue to investigate with assistance from IHIT,” Lucash said.

BC Coroners Service is working to determine the cause of death. It is not yet known of the woman has been identified.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathPitt MeadowsRCMP

Previous story
Tk’emlúps condemns ‘hate speech’ by Edmonton Catholic priest placed on indefinite leave

Just Posted

The emergency services are on location, clearing up the scene and debris. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Collision between a semi and a car closes Haney Bypass

The discovery of a body drew a large police presence in Pitt Meadows on Aug. 15. 2021. (Shane McKichan)
Woman’s body discovered on Pitt Meadows field

Only days left to purchase tickets in the Maple Ridge Community Foundaiton’s Your Dream Raffle. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation holding Your Dream Raffle

(The News files)
Pitt Meadows resident disputes late penalty on tax bill