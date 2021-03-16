Female staff at Boston Pizza at 1045 Columbia Street were asked to conform to a sexist dress code, according UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak, (Google Maps)

Female staff at Boston Pizza at 1045 Columbia Street were asked to conform to a sexist dress code, according UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak, (Google Maps)

Women told to wear skirts at Lower Mainland Boston Pizza, union says

As of Monday, management at the New Westminster restaurant had not taken conciliatory action

It all started on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Women working at a New Westminster Boston Pizza were allegedly told they were required to wear skirts – something the company says was a “miscommunication.”

The allegations were shared Monday (March 15) by United Food and Commercial Workers 1518, which is in the midst of a union drive at the 1045 Columbia Street restaurant.

“Boston Pizza franchise owners have implemented a ‘skirt policy’ that is not only sexist, it objectifies women in their workplace,” stated UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak.

“This policy needs to end now. We are calling on Boston Pizza to ensure that none of their locations ever institutes sexist dress code policies again.”

The union was alerted to the skirt mandate by several female staff who had attempted to resolve the issue themselves by bringing it up to management.

READ MORE: B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Their requests were ignored, Novak related. Previously, employees had been told the restaurant’s policy only required that they wear black.

“The full breadth of the Boston Pizza Dress Code and Grooming Policy was miscommunicated to staff during a recent change in franchise ownership,” said Marian Raty, spokesperson of Boston Pizza International.

Raty told Black Press Media that corporate policy remains that employees are allowed an array of “appropriate styles and options,” including formal pants, dresses and skirts.

“Steps are being taken to ensure staff is aware of the full policy going forward,” she said.

As of Monday, restaurant management had not taken action to reverse the sexist policy, Novak said.

Employees voted Tuesday on whether or not to unionize.

READ MORE: Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

dress code

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Just Posted

One Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest lead to recovery of $1,300 worth of merchandise. (Black Press files)
Mounties nab store thieves in Maple Ridge

Six arrested in blitz targeting known pilferers

Maple Ridge Community Foundation supported local charities responding to COVID-19. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation selling coffee for a good cause

First ever custom roasted coffee fundraiser

Ridge Meadows Hospice Society volunteer Jill Constable. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Virtual dinner raises thousands for hospice in Maple Ridge

$37,000 raised in single evening

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year is “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Earth Day Community Challenge to encourage Maple Ridge residents to “Emerge”

There will be no official Earth Day celebration on April 22

Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team conducts a distracted driving campaign on Friday, Mar. 12. (Clint VanBlanken/Special to The News)
Almost 20 drivers caught distracted in RCMP blitz

On average, 78 deaths occur every year as a result of distracted driving

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19 in the province. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 116 new variants of concern reported

Hospitalizations are on the rise

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Female staff at Boston Pizza at 1045 Columbia Street were asked to conform to a sexist dress code, according UFCW 1518 president Kim Novak, (Google Maps)
Women told to wear skirts at Lower Mainland Boston Pizza, union says

As of Monday, management at the New Westminster restaurant had not taken conciliatory action

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

DJ Goddess, aka Jessica Dhillon, with Maya the boa constrictor at Urban Safari in South Surrey. (Photo: facebook.com/iamdjgoddess)
DJ charms snakes, lizards at Surrey animal sanctuary during video shoot

‘Can’t wait to show you what we shot,’ the UBC-schooled DJ Goddess posted

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Most Read