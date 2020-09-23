Work continues on Pitt Meadows own RCMP detachment

Work to bring Pitt Meadows its standalone RCMP detachment continues, with Nov. 3 now a key date.
Tuesday night, Mayor Bill Dingwall and CAO Mark Roberts offered councillors a verbal update of the independent RCMP detachment approval process, which began with a police services review launched in May of 2019.
Following a consultant’s report, council passed a motion to “seek our own independent detachment” in March of 2020, and submitted a business case to the commanding officer of the RCMP’s E Division (British Columbia), and to the Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.
In July, the city met with the province’s assistant deputy minister of police services and RCMP officials. A five-person project team was created to look at Pitt Meadows request, made up of RCMP and police services division representatives. Their report will be completed by the Nov. 3 date, and go to the RCMP commanding officer and public safety minister.
“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes, as a result of our request,” noted Dingwall.
Roberts said the city is also in the process of reviewing the business case to either renovate the existing community police office, or build a standalone detachment. The city has hired a consultant who specializes in spatial analysis, and is working with the RCMP property management division. The time frame for that report will be close to Nov. 3.
ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter