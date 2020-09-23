Work continues on Pitt Meadows own RCMP detachment

Work continues on the creation of a new autonomous RCMP detachment in Pitt Meadows. (The News files)

City studying whether to renovate offices or build new detachment

Work to bring Pitt Meadows its standalone RCMP detachment continues, with Nov. 3 now a key date.

Tuesday night, Mayor Bill Dingwall and CAO Mark Roberts offered councillors a verbal update of the independent RCMP detachment approval process, which began with a police services review launched in May of 2019.

Following a consultant’s report, council passed a motion to “seek our own independent detachment” in March of 2020, and submitted a business case to the commanding officer of the RCMP’s E Division (British Columbia), and to the Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

In July, the city met with the province’s assistant deputy minister of police services and RCMP officials. A five-person project team was created to look at Pitt Meadows request, made up of RCMP and police services division representatives. Their report will be completed by the Nov. 3 date, and go to the RCMP commanding officer and public safety minister.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes, as a result of our request,” noted Dingwall.

Roberts said the city is also in the process of reviewing the business case to either renovate the existing community police office, or build a standalone detachment. The city has hired a consultant who specializes in spatial analysis, and is working with the RCMP property management division. The time frame for that report will be close to Nov. 3.



