Young kitten thrown from vehicle on Highway 11 in Mission, rescued by passerby

A badly-injured kitten was rescued from Highway 11 by a Mission woman driving by yesterday morning. She said the vet told her the injuries are consistent with being thrown from a moving vehicle.

Leilani Greene was driving home to Mission from her morning dog walk at around 8:15 a.m., Aug. 27, when she suddenly noticed a little black creature falling from a car in front of the junction.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s a kitten,’ and I pulled over as fast as I could … I jumped out of my car,” Greene said. “It was lifting it’s front end and head up, and flopping back and forth down to the ground.”

Other cars slowed down to give her enough time to rescue the kitten from the highway, according to Greene. She said she immediately took the three-to-four-week-old female kitten to her vet, and caught a receptionist walking in the back door just before the clinic opened.

The kitten shortly after being rescued from Highway 11 in Mission. Submitted photo.

The kitten couldn’t be sedated in it’s condition, and stayed overnight for full x-rays, according to Greene.

“She has a fractured upper jaw, she needs stitches in her face,” Greene said. “They don’t think she has any other broken bones, but she had bleeding coming out of her nose.”

Submitted photo.

Greene’s friend, whose dog recently passed away, is willing to adopt the kitten if enough money is raised through a GoFundMe page. The current bill will be $775 to $900, but it is likely to grow.

She said the vet informed her if the x-rays reveal her broken jaw has lost baby teeth, she will require future dental surgeries and medications. The vet said the kitten could be euthanized if the money isn’t there, according to Greene.

“I’ve donated $200, my husband’s boss donated $200 and some other people have donated $80,” she said. “Because nobody’s expected to take on a stray animal and be stuck with a bill that is massive.”

Greene’s husband has named the kitten Natasha Fluffy Bottom.

“She was so quiet and so sweet,” she said. “I just wish people wouldn’t do this, just give the poor things away if you don’t want them.

“You don’t need to be throwing them out of a vehicle or dumping them.”

A second post was made to Facebook late-yesterday evening, from a woman who said she and her partner discovered 10 other kittens dumped along Sylvester Road, east of Mission.

The kittens in her photographs are of the same colouring as Natasha Fluffy Bottom, but it’s not known whether they are from the same litter.

The woman said they were “skinny, hungry, and just wanting some attention.”

She said they took home four of the kittens, while another truck, which also stopped, took home the other six.

“[They] are beyond super affectionate and loving, just very malnourished and need help… this s*** breaks my heart.”

A photo of the 10 abandoned kittens after they were found on Aug. 27 by a couple near Sylvester Road, east of Mission. Facebook photo.

