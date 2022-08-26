The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Young pair sought in connection to Grindr dating app B.C. extortion attempt

Saanich police investigating, asking for public’s help to identify suspects

B.C. detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men in relation to an extortion investigation tied to a dating app.

Police in the Greater Victoria suburb of Saanich say someone created a profile on the app Grindr using the names “Jay” and “Oliver,” in order to meet the victim last month.

During the conversation, the suspects gathered private and personal information about the victim in addition to providing false information. The suspects then proceeded to use the information gathered to threaten and extort their victim out of more than $2,500.

“We are concerned that there may be other similar incidents that have yet to be reported,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades in a statement.

Footage of two men was captured on CCTV. Each man seen in the footage is described as having a slim build and being around 18 to 20 years old.

Saanich police are encouraging anyone with information on this case or who may have experienced a similar situation to contact Const. Dane Nicholson of the Major Crime Unit at dnicholson@saanichpolice.ca or by phone at 250-475-4321.

To make an anonymous report, contact the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

crime

