Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

The B.C. government is boosting its monthly subsidy for young parents who rely on childcare to finish high school.

Subsidies will now be $1,500 per month for eligible parents who are under the age of 24 and had a child before their 20th birthday, as well as meet the other eligibility criteria for the child care subsidy program.

READ MORE: B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care in April

READ MORE: Parents mourning death of toddler call on province for $10-a-day childcare

The province said the extra $3 million over three years towards the $1.6 million program will help about 220 young-parent families per year, and estimates childcare for a toddler costs roughly $1,200 per month.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crown alleges that 2016 killing happened during confrontation between man and stepson

Just Posted

Burrards ready to compete for Mann Cup

Add Superman to an already impressive lineup

Letter: Past time to fully restore cursive writing

Editor, The News: Re: Citizen’s Ink: Despite technology, cursive writing remains essential.… Continue reading

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief ‘hitting the road’ in retirement

Mark Smitton’s replacement has yet to be announced

Vehicle through storefront in Maple Ridge

No one injured.

UPDATE: Underpass, overpass for Pitt Meadows

Part of larger federal funding annoucement

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

Young parents finishing high school get B.C. childcare subsidy boost

Monthly subsidy is now $1,500 per month for parents younger than 24 with child born four years prior

Missing Chilliwack man may be travelling to Grand Forks on motorcycle

Wilfred James Kilgren, 69, was last heard from by a friend on April 11

Hydrogen vehicles entering zero-emission auto market in B.C.

B.C. getting its first hydrogen filling stations in Victoria, Metro Vancouver

Crown alleges that 2016 killing happened during confrontation between man and stepson

David Delaney of Abbotsford was found dead in apartment in February 2016

Whitecaps hope to make good on their scoring chances against FC Dallas

In both games the Whitecaps needed second-half goals to overcome deficits and settle for 2-2 draws

B.C. skipper who circumnavigated North America publishes book on Canada’s Arctic

Ken Burton’s Canada’s Arctic A Guide to Adventure Through the Northwest Passage is on sale now

Missing Chilliwack man without his meds for two weeks

RCMP and caregivers looking for tips to locate 52-year-old John Edward Connor

Search efforts ramp up for missing B.C. dad last seen 2 days ago

Kilmer’s work van was found abandoned in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, with its engine still running

Most Read