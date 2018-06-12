Representative for Children and Youth Richard Bernard. (Black Press)

B.C. youth agency closes after staff gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

B.C.’s child and youth watchdog says he is “gravely concerned” about the operation of some residential agencies contracted by the province after a Lower Mainland agency was closed in May due to drug involvement by a staff member.

“I was shocked and disappointed to learn that, in May of this year, issues at yet another Lower Mainland residential agency had resulted in its closure by the ministry,” Bernard Richard said in a statement Tuesday.

Richard said a youth in care at the the unnamed agency came forward with information that a staff member was gang-affiliated, had taken him and others on drug drops, had smoked marijuana with a youth and offered him cocaine.

Richard said that through an investigation by the Ministry of Children and Family Development, it was found that only 10 of 33 staff and caregivers had completed criminal record and other security-screening criteria.

Nine of the employees have since been barred permanently from further such work and 13 others are being further screened due to concerning information.

Children and Family Development Minister Katrine Conroy said in a statement she has ordered a full review of the situation for each of the more than 800 children and youth currently placed in contracted residential agency homes. More staff have been assigned to make sure criminal record checks are done for all staff, and social workers have to “regularly visit” the young people to check on their safety and well-being, she said.

“It will take time to get where we need to be,” Conroy said. “In the meantime, thee can be no excuses in situations where children in our care are not looked after properly.”

Richard said that in his 2017 report on the tragic suicide of Abbotsford teen Alex Gervais, one of the key recommendations to the ministry, now led by Conroy, was to allocate necessary resources to enhance the review process and background screening of staff that work in agencies contracted by the government.

But while the ministry created a centralized screening hub, Richard said only half of B.C.’s residential agencies have yet to screen their staff.

“Sixteen months after the release of Alex’s Story – and nearly three years after his death – MCFD has still not reviewed the backgrounds and qualifications of all staff who are currently providing care to children and youth in contracted residential agencies in B.C. Children and youth in these facilities continue to be exposed to risk,” Richard said. “This is clearly unacceptable.”

Conroy thanked Richard for their recent discussion of the issue, and said she has asked for monthly updates on the progress of the review.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council considers pay hikes of more than 20 per cent

Would cover salary lost to new tax laws: Gill

B.C. youth agency closes after staff gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Agrima Botanicals in Pitt Meadows signs medical marijuana agreement with Aurora Cannabis

The Agrima facility in Pitt Meadows will supply Aurora with dried cannabis flower and trim.

Letter: Monopolies under government control are good

To privatize car insurance would only see much higher premiums.

UPDATE: Langley Hwy. 1 overpass hit twice in less than 24 hours

Semis fail to clear Glover Road crossing Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

Country music community plans dual flood relief fundraisers

Langley’s Gabby’s Country Cabaret will be one of two sites for a charity concert on Thursday, June 21.

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Young netminder joins Giants roster

Goalie Drew Sim, 15, is only expected to play a few games next season with the Langley-based G-Men.

EDITORIAL: SafePoint injection site is saving lives

Despite your personal take on Surrey’s controversial site, it’s hard to argue with results

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

Most Read