Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

Two youths charged in connection with the August stabbing death of Paul Prestbakmo in a South Surrey parking lot have now been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an incident that occurred just hours before Prestbakmo died and left a White Rock senior with significant injuries.

Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Wednesday that a charge of aggravated assault was sworn against each of the youths – aged 15 and 16 – on Monday.

“The two incidents are now officially linked,” Jang told Peace Arch News Wednesday.

Prestbakmo, 45, died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, after suffering stab wounds in what police described as an unprovoked attack near 18 Avenue and 152 Street. Second-degree murder charges were announced against a pair of teenage boys – in custody on an unrelated matter – on Sept. 19.

The same morning of Prestbakmo’s death, White Rock RCMP responded to a report of an assault on a man in his 60s. Investigation determined that this assault, which left the victim with “extensive” injuries, occurred near 16 Avenue and 152 Street.

Jang said Wednesday the senior victim is “going to need assistance for the rest of his life” as a result of the attack, which police believe occurred before Prestbakmo was killed.

And while the accused are believed to have known Prestbakmo “to some degree,” Jang said no such link has been made between the senior and his assailants.

“It appears random,” he said.

IHIT and White Rock RCMP conducted separate investigations of the two incidents, and Jang commended the work of White Rock investigators.

“They did a fantastic job,” he said. “It’s not IHIT who deserves credit” for the latest development.



