Youth in Ontario terrorism case released on strict conditions

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act

A youth charged with terrorism-related offences is being released with strict conditions following a bail hearing in Kingston, Ont.

The youth, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, will be required to be in the presence of one of two approved family members at all times.

READ MORE: Ontario youth faces new terrorism charges

He is also forbidden to use the internet unless it’s approved for education reasons and he must remain in Ontario, surrender his passport and wear an RCMP-supplied electronic-monitoring device.

The youth was charged in late January after a Canadian police investigation sparked by a tip from the FBI.

Police said at the time that the youth had plotted a terrorist attack but had not chosen a specific target.

READ MORE: RCMP charge Ontario youth with trying to get someone to plant a bomb

None of the evidence, submissions or reasons presented during the hearing can be published under a separate publication ban that covers bail hearings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Just Posted

Opinion: ‘No one in Maple Ridge wants a tent city’

‘I believe Burnett Street will be quiet.’

Vancouver drag queen to do story time in Maple Ridge

Mina Mercury will be at the launch of Seedibles Café

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

Sunday bus service to Ridge Meadows Hospital lacking

TransLink schedules sessions for input on area transit plan

Looking Back: The days with no doctor

‘Cure-alls that cured nothing.’

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

Most Read