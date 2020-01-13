It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to our dear mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Mrs. Alice Pauline LaFrance, nee Nov. 13, 1932. She is survived by her son Steven J. Sundstrom (Loretta) and daughter Jacqueline van Welzen, 2 sisters Carol Jensen and Jennette Allan and lots of grandchildren (Coby, Dennis, Albert) and great grandchildren from extended families.

She was at peace as she went into the arms of our Lord. The love we have for her will always be there. You will be missed so very much. RIP.

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 pm at Garden Hill Funeral Home, 11765 224 St, Maple Ridge.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca

Garden Hill Cremation and Funeral Services