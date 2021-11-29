November 29, 2021

1964-2021 ~ Brian is survived by his long time partner Maureen Scriver. He will be forever in the hearts of his mother Jo Anne Banks (Wayne) and father Robert Bermann. Lovingly missed by his sister Brenda Washington (Dean) and his brother Bruce.

Although no children of his own he leaves Blair and Adrian Scriver, his nieces Megan, Riley and Courtney Washington, Heather and Maddison Bermann as well as his great nephew Louis.

Brian loved his dog Willie, camping, road trips, gold panning and working on his project cars. A big thank you to the nurses in Maple Ridge Hospital 3North. Service at a later date.

A man of few words and a BIG Heart.





