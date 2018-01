Dennis Thacker, age 73, lived in Maple Ridge for the past 40 years.

His Friday coffee group was something he looked forward to.

His wife of 46 years will miss him greatly. His 2 sons Brad and Jason will also miss him and love him always. He has one brother Ron and his wife Joyce surviving him.

There will be no service by request.

Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca

Garden Hill Funeral Home