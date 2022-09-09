Eleanor Elizabeth Lambright (nee Lind)

It is a Sad Day at the Casino!

The 2nd Sister has left the building.

1927-2022 ~ Born in Livelong Saskatchewan on July 19th to Alice & (Ernest Lind deceased 1950), Eugene Lambright (Stepfather). 5 siblings, Murray (Gail), Darlene (Ed), Gary (Dot), David (Jan), Don (Ruth).

Raised in Whonnock and graduated from MRSS. Married 1957 to Dale Lambright (nephew to Eugene).

Had 3 sons, Jay, Darren and Kirk. Loved her grandchildren, Matthew, Jesse, Lindsey, Shandi, Jacob and Jason. Great granddaughter Aliya.

Her wonderful friendships, Marianne, Marg, Anna, Maureen & Diana to name a few.

She worked for many years at Hammond Mill and then Riverview Hospital. She enjoyed her retirement years, travelling to Cuba, Hawaii, Mexico & many casinos.

777 was her Code Name when calling her sister Darlene “to get ready”. They both giggled & laughed, win or lose.

She is resting easy with her many family members who are so greatly loved & missed. Words cannot express the sudden loss of such a beautiful person. We will forever hold her close to our hearts.

There will be a future gathering for her closest friends at her favourite restaurant the “Well” (go figure)

Obituary