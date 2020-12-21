Crews affixed radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this past summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada/Special to Black Press Media)

Crews affixed radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this past summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada/Special to Black Press Media)

ALONG THE FRASER: Fishway at Big Bar slide a step in right direction

Following Alaska’s lead, B.C. should do more to make salmon a real priority

by Jack Emberly/Special to The News

In December, the federal government announced $176 million to construct a permanent fishway through the Big Bar landslide on the Fraser River near Lillooet.

In the fall of 2020, 161,000 fish swam past the slide site unaided, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO), while only 8,200 went through the Whooshh fish portal tube system. They weren’t the numbers hoped for.

A fishway is the “only long-term solution [for] reliable fish passage,” and “the long-term survival of fish populations,” concluded the DFO.

Streamkeepers are pleased, but they say much more needs to be done to save northern stocks.

“This [fishway] will greatly help the runs of the upper Fraser,” said Dustin Snyder of the Spruce City Wildlife Association in Prince George.

“But…” he cautioned, “ensuring these stocks have passage is only the beginning. They were classified as endangered even before Big Bar.”

It’s a step in the right direction, according to Don Willimont, a volunteer with Spruce City’s hatchery, but he questions why the fishway decision took so long.

“This is a legitimate crisis for a critical resource, and we have stumbled our way through temporary solutions and half measures for over a year before realizing something more significant was required.”

Both men want better long-term planning and management of the resource.

“These stocks need protection, enhancement, and an official rebuilding plan,” said Snyder.

“Big Bar impacted three years out of the four-year sockeye cycle, and three of the five-year chinook cycle.”

Willimont pointed to the careful maintenance and care of salmon in Alaska as an example of what should be done in B.C.

“Bristol Bay sustains a commercial, recreational, and Indigenous fishery year after year with one of the most productive salmon ecosystems on the planet,” he shared.

“There is a stark contrast in how each of us manage our fisheries. Alaska has made salmon a priority. It makes you wonder where our salmon would be if we acted with the same level of intention.”

But, in 2021 at least, migrating salmon should have easier passage thanks to the clearing operation at Big Bar to date.

Gwil Roberts is the DFO’s director of the Big Bar response.

“We reduced the number of boulders, the amount of debris in the river, widened it, and installed a series of boulders – the nature-like fishway.”

Last April, Kiewit and Sons blasted the East Toe, a rocky projection that further narrowed the river channel.

Roberts said challenges in the rugged remote area have been huge. “About 110,000 cubic metres of rock fell into the river,” explained Roberts.

“It isn’t all critical, some doesn’t make a difference. Kiewit moved 14,000 of it. That was the focus. We opened the river for the vast majority of the later migrating fish.

“In August, the waterfall was not visible the way it was before. We saw a reduced torrent of water, allowing more fish to pass. That’s where the permanent fishway will be.”

Design and construction work should begin this winter with an operational date set for early 2022 salmon runs.

– Jack Emberly is a retired teacher, local author and environmentalist

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentFishFisheries and Oceans Canadamaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Taxes at work at Hammond intersection

Just Posted

A man walks on the snow-covered White Rock Pier Monday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)
5-15 cm of snow expected to fall in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicting snow to fall through the afternoon

Crews affixed radio tags to salmon at the Big Bar landslide site 100km north of Lillooet this past summer. Fisheries and Oceans Canada approved the construction of a permanent fishway at the site. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada/Special to Black Press Media)
ALONG THE FRASER: Fishway at Big Bar slide a step in right direction

Following Alaska’s lead, B.C. should do more to make salmon a real priority

John Johnston shared this picture of a corner in Hammond that continues to be a mess thanks to “yahoo” drivers. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Taxes at work at Hammond intersection

Several years and huge team of workers can’t fix a gravel curb in Maple Ridge

MCGINN, Jason Age: 31 Height: 5’ 7” Weight: 177 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right Wrist- “Fallen”, Right Arm- full sleeve- “Bird Man”, Neck Praying Hands, “Minnie” With rose and Cross, Chest- Star on both sides, Right Forearm - “with the”, Cross, Girl. Right Thigh - Partial Mask, Upper Back “J” with Flames, Right Upper Arm- Inner - Skull, Left Upper Arm - Skulls and Web, Left Forearm - Inner “MH”, Left Thigh - Stars Wanted: Assault with a weapon x2, B&E, and theft. Warrant in effect: Dec. 15, 2020 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 20

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A Maple Ridge house has lit up their front yard with a musical light display. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge light display goes viral on YouTube

Over 15,000 LED light flash rhythmically to upbeat tunes

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

Houses are seen in an aerial view, in Langley, B.C., on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. A company that supports hundreds of credit unions across Canada predicts British Columbia’s housing market will remain healthy through 2021 as the province moves out of its COVID-19 slump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. housing market to remain vibrant through the new year: report

The report also forecasts a firmer rental market through 2022 as economic conditions normalize

A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on September 2, 2020. The British Columbia government says it is now releasing about $12 million to school districts across the province to further support the COVID-19 response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

The money is part of the $242.4 million in one-time federal funding for pandemic safety measures

Bouquets of flowers marked the site of the May 2, 2019 fiery crash at the Douglas port of entry. (File photo)
Charges recommended 19 months after fiery crash at South Surrey border

May 2019 collision killed Port Moody pastor Tom Cheung

Most Read