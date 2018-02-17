Being Young: Maybe Macklemore had it right

Putting on the Glitz offers beautiful dresses donated and put on sale by grads from the last few years.

There seems to be a perception that teenagers view fashion as a kind of status symbol.

This is true to a certain degree – Nike and Adidas shoes can be found on the feet of many a teen. But the story of where and how those shoes were purchased can be more important than the shoes themselves.

“Where did you get those shoes?” can be answered in a multitude of ways.

Sometimes it’s: “I bought them downtown at the Nike store.”

But sometimes it’s: “I bought them downtown at the Nike store. Waited an hour in line because they had a sale on, but I got them for half price.”

This narrative isn’t self-deprecation. It’s a matter of pride.

Brand names waver in and out of style, as they always have. My parents tell horror stories of having to have the ‘right’ jeans or they were branded social outcasts.

Now, there is an element of sleuthing to be found in most tales of brand name shopping among teens. Stories of thrift store bargains, last minute sales, and, yes, even the find of a good knock-off, are tales of victory hard-won on the battlefield of the average shopping mall.

I have similar stories – Nikes I got for $70, Team England soccer jerseys for $5, and the list goes on. The list goes on because people my age are always looking for a bargain.

Most people my age have a part-time job that pays around minimum wage – so funds are limited.

Students in Grade 12 have grad fees to pay, which range from just over $100 to well over $200, depending on what school one attends. That, on top of having to find something to wear to graduation, can be very taxing from a financial perspective. This is in addition to actually trying to save for tuition in the fall.

Putting on the Glitz is a local event coming up on March 4 at Thomas Haney secondary in Maple Ridge. There, grads from across the district who’ve demonstrated financial need will be able to find not only affordable attire for grad, but also be able to arrange for free professional hair and make up.

When I was shopping for my own grad dress, I came across price tags that ranged from $500 to well over $1,000 (not counting taxes, alterations, shoes).

Putting on the Glitz offers beautiful dresses donated and put on sale by grads from the last few years.

Renting or buying suits and tuxes for grad can also be very expensive, and the event includes men’s wear, as well. Formal wear is always a good investment – it gives one an excuse to find fancy events so that you can wear your dress or suit again.

Just the other day, I looked out the window of my car and noticed that a local thrift store had grad dresses for sale. Some were on mannequins in the window, and one of them was so beautiful that I turned the car around and went for a second look.

However, as I came around for my second drive-by, the dress was gone.

I know now that it was purchased by a grad and that this expensive designer gown that could have sat in someone’s closet for years, now gets to go to grad again.

There are many brands and styles that dip deep into the pockets of teenagers such as myself, but there are more and more vintage, thrift, and bargain stores and organizations trying to find a way to help teens find style at a reasonable price.

In many ways, we seem to be less obsessed with labels than our parents and we aren’t afraid to brag about getting a bargain.

Maybe Macklemore and Ryan Lewis hit the nail on the head with Thrift Shop, although I don’t think I’ll be wearing my grandpa’s style any time soon.

Marlowe Evans is a senior student at Thomas Haney and head delegate of the Model UN Delegation who writes about youth issues.