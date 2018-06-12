Shayne Williams is executive director of Lookout Emergency Aid Society, which runs the SafePoint supervised consumption site on 135A Street. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Editorial

EDITORIAL: SafePoint injection site is saving lives

Despite your personal take on Surrey’s controversial site, it’s hard to argue with results

Surrey’s SafePoint injection site has been a busy – albeit controversial – place since opening on the city’s infamous 135A Street one year ago.

When it opened on June 8, 2017, the safe consumption site was the first of its kind for the Fraser Health Authority, and the first in North America outside of downtown Vancouver.

Needless to say, it has stirred vigorous debate.

Take a quick glance at our Facebook page and you will see the strong opinions some people in our community hold about the site.

Some oppose it for the way the site seemingly“enables” drug users.

They just cannot fathom why we provide a place and free tools to help illegal drug users get high. Why don’t we help diabetics and supply them with the tools they need, these naysayers argue.




On the other end of the spectrum, many people look at SafePoint as a haven of empathy and compassion for people slogging through the misery and pain that comes with addiction.

Wherever you may fall on this issue, it’s hard to argue with the numbers.

In one year, 1,561 people have used the site, run by Lookout Housing and Health Society. It has seen 61,572 visits, with not a single death reported.

Furthermore, staff have reversed more than 620 overdoses and have helped almost 1,400 people connect to opioid antagonist treatments such as suboxone and methadone, since January 2017.

And that is truly something to celebrate.

Now-Leader


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Letter: Monopolies under government control are good

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council considers pay hikes of more than 20 per cent

Would cover salary lost to new tax laws: Gill

B.C. youth agency closes after staff gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Agrima Botanicals in Pitt Meadows signs medical marijuana agreement with Aurora Cannabis

The Agrima facility in Pitt Meadows will supply Aurora with dried cannabis flower and trim.

Letter: Monopolies under government control are good

To privatize car insurance would only see much higher premiums.

UPDATE: Langley Hwy. 1 overpass hit twice in less than 24 hours

Semis fail to clear Glover Road crossing Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

10 reports of feces falling from sky across B.C.

Transport Canada is investigating reports across B.C. and Saskatchewan

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Young netminder joins Giants roster

Goalie Drew Sim, 15, is only expected to play a few games next season with the Langley-based G-Men.

EDITORIAL: SafePoint injection site is saving lives

Despite your personal take on Surrey’s controversial site, it’s hard to argue with results

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

B.C. woman burned in house fire while trying to rescue cats

A Princeton area home was completely destroyed in nighttime blaze

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Most Read

  • EDITORIAL: SafePoint injection site is saving lives

    Despite your personal take on Surrey’s controversial site, it’s hard to argue with results

  • Letter: Monopolies under government control are good

    To privatize car insurance would only see much higher premiums.