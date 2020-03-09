Surrey City Centre is the subject of a Home Buying 101 Forum hosted by Homebuilders Association Vancouver and BC Housing on March 24, 2020. (City of Surrey)

Home Buying 101 Forum to help buyers get the condo or house of their dreams

Free event takes place March 24 at Surrey City Hall

The real estate market in Metro Vancouver might be recovering but it’s still not an easy game for prospective buyers.

Some parts are more achievable than others – while Downtown Vancouver might be out of reach for many, a 35-minute SkyTrain ride takes buyers to Surrey City Centre, which is expected to double in population by 2041 and become the province’s second-biggest urban hub, with more than 100 languages spoken in this geographically-centred part of Metro Vancouver.

Homebuilders Association Vancouver’s CEO Ron Rapp said the organization’s upcoming Home Buying 101 Forum is an “excellent opportunity for consumers thinking of purchasing a new home,” whether now or in the near future.

“It provides an opportunity to empower and inform purchasers with the knowledge required before undertaking such an important decision,” Rapp said of the event, which is aimed at first-time homebuyers, parents helping their children get into a home, and those new to the region.

The forum will target rumours and misinformation about the mortgage stress test and recently skyrocketing condo insurance worries by bringing in experts on the real estate market, share strategies and show attendees how to maximize their buying power.

The Home Buying 101 Forum, presented in part by BC Housing, takes place on March 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Surrey City Hall. The event is free to attend, either in person or by livestream, but those interested must preregister at: https://havan.ca/event/homebuying101forum.

Forum topics and participants include:

Shayne Ramsay, CEO, BC Housing (Moderator)

4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Expo (Educational Tradeshow)

Panel 1: Know your Local Market 5pm – 5:45pm

Jamie Squires, VP & Managing Broker, Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing

Collette Gerber, In-coming President, Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver

  • Trends: new housing forms emerging; millennial trending markets; developments in planning stages
  • Trending Markets, finding a local realtor.

Panel 2: Financial Strategies 6pm – 6:45pm

Alisa Aragon, Mortgage Expert, Bridgestone Financing Pros with DLC Mountainview Ltd.

Clint Grayson, District Vice President, HomeEquity Bank

John Wiebe, Partner, Kuhn LLP

  • Mortgage outlook – amortization, B-20 stress test; Fixed vs variable mortgages
  • Buying options to enter the market, reverse mortgages – Bank of Mom & Dad
  • Re-finance for a Laneway (helping to retain your equity; multi-generational living)
  • Understand risk factors of alternative lending options to enter the market

Panel 3: Smart Shopping 7pm – 8:00pm

Wendy Acheson, VP & Registrar, Licensing and Consumer Services branch of BC Housing

Tony Gioventu, Executive Director, Condominium Home Owners’ Association of BC

Glenn Duxbury, Owner & Founder, Duxbury & Associates-Building Inspection and Consulting Ltd

Laszlo Antal, Business Development, Associa

  • Benefits of buying new with New Home Warranty Insurance
  • Strata bylaw update; depreciation reports; Strata insurance
  • Home inspections
  • What your property manager does for you.

Real estate

