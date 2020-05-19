LETTER: 32-plane flyby was truly inspiring

Dozens of pilots flew the last leg of the Snowbirds cross-country tour from Abbotsford to Vancouver

A Maple Ridge reader was able to attend the launch of Operation Backup Inspiration in Abbotsford on Monday, where a few dozen pilots came together to fly the last leg of the Snowbirds cross-country inspirational tour. The Snowbirds cancelled the rest of its tour after one of the Tutor jets crash in Kamloops during take off on Sunday. The crash claimed the life of one team members and seriously injured another. (Gabriel Shepherd/Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

I got the chance to witness the Operation Backup Inspiration flight [on Monday].

It was, as the title suggests, very inspiring.

Of the 35 pilots that signed up, I counted 32 aircraft that showed up.

I’d like to share a few photos I took from CYXX, Abbotsford International Airport of the departure of all 32 aircraft.

Be well,

Gabriel Shepherd, Maple Ridge

.

