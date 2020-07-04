LETTER: All Washington plate owners can’t be Canadian residents

A Maple Ridge man questions presence of U.S. vehicles in the Canada, despite closed borders

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Dear Editor,

I’m looking for assistance.

[RE: ‘Queue jumpers’ not welcome in B.C. as COVID-19 U.S. cases rise: Horgan, July 2, The News online]

Recently have seen Washington State vehicles driving around Maple Ridge, however have had no success locating a phone number to report them.

I have tried several federal government departments only to get voicemail with no ability to leave messages.

UNRELATED LETTER: Supporters turn out to honour art gallery curator

It was suggested that they may be living here, however would have thought they would need B.C. licence plates.

We have done well with COVID-19 here, while the U.S. still appears to have little control.

Washington State has just reported 627 new cases as of July 3.

We certainly do not need exposure from them, and it is curious how they are still being allowed into our country.

Cliff Olson, Maple Ridge

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor