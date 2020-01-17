Letter: Allen Way rail crossing proposed in 1980

Editor, The News:
In 1980, as an alderman, I motioned that Allen Way be considered as a crossover for the CP Rail tracks, near Ford and Baynes roads.
This was to be fully paid for by the federal government and CPR.
No cost to Pitt Meadows taxpayers.
The mayor at the time suggested the crossover be at north Bonson Road, where new housing was built.
When questioned about the homes, the mayor responded: ‘They can be torn down.’
Pitt Meadows council members did not support either crossing suggestion.
Ken Joyner
Pitt Meadows