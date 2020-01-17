An artist’s rendering of the proposed underpass at Harris Road. (Contributed)

Letter: Allen Way rail crossing proposed in 1980

Pitt Meadows mayor at time wanted it at north Bonson.

Editor, The News:

In 1980, as an alderman, I motioned that Allen Way be considered as a crossover for the CP Rail tracks, near Ford and Baynes roads.

RELATED: Top stories 2019: Importance of sound mitigation ‘confirmed’ with CP rail project partners, mayor says.

This was to be fully paid for by the federal government and CPR.

No cost to Pitt Meadows taxpayers.

The mayor at the time suggested the crossover be at north Bonson Road, where new housing was built.

When questioned about the homes, the mayor responded: ‘They can be torn down.’

Pitt Meadows council members did not support either crossing suggestion.

Ken Joyner

Pitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Old enough to know what’s been lost in B.C. salmon

Just Posted

Letter: Allen Way rail crossing proposed in 1980

Pitt Meadows mayor at time wanted it at north Bonson.

Maple Ridge school hosts FIRST LEGO competition

Students build and program LEGO MINDSTORMS to find solutions to city landscape designs

Votto, Morneau want Hall of Fame recognition for Larry Walker

Larry Walker’s number will be retired on April 19 at Coors Field

Slideshow: Maple Ridge’s winter wonderland waterways

PHOTOS: Water and wildlife at the Alouette River, Fraser River and Whonnock Lake

Lottery charges against two Maple Ridge women dropped

New information leads Crown to stay proceedings

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Fire truck, police car hit in chain of crashes on Hwy. 99

‘People weren’t paying attention,’ says Surrey assistant fire chief

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Dad of missing Abbotsford woman charged after allegedly exposing himself in park

Barry Shpeley charged with sexual assault and assault

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

VIDEO: Semi driver records 22 crashes in one icy trip from Chilliwack to Abbotsford

‘Treacherous’ morning had emergency crews struggling to reach stranded drivers

Most Read