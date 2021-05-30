Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Canadian drinking laws are antiquated

What? It’s okay to shoot up in a Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows park, but not to consume any alcohol

Dear Editor,

[RE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows not allowing drinking in parks, May 21, The News]

How dare anyone thinks of having a glass of wine or a bottle of beer in a park.

After all, parks are for families, not rowdies or alcoholics, according to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows politicians.

Alcohol in parks could cause disturbances, like fighting etc.. I wonder could this be related to Canadian culture of hockey fighting?

Yes, it seems politicians know best, even though it’s the tax payers who appointed them and pay their salaries.

RELATED LETTER: Still very few Maple Ridge restaurants have patios

Let’s be real, Canadian drinking laws have been archaic for more than 65 years.

When I came to B.C. as a young person, beer parlours had separate entrances for gentlemen and ladies with escorts, and the inside had a separation wall.

I could not believe my eyes, this was in 1956. And beer parlours were noisy as hell.

How backwards could drinking cultures be in a modern country like Canada?

Drinking laws have gradually improved, and adults can be treated more like adults – not like a bunch of drunks.

Europeans had more drinking freedom 65 years ago than Canadians have today.

On the other hand, druggies can dope themselves up without restrictions and governments have no problems spending millions of dollars on treating their filthy habits.

Paramedics and firefighters bring them back to life or scrape them up of the road while other important medical cases have to take their turns.

Talking about priorities?

Lance Felgnar, Pitt Meadows

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editormaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
LETTER: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils wrong to dismiss drinking in parks

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Canadian drinking laws are antiquated

What? It’s okay to shoot up in a Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows park, but not to consume any alcohol

xxx
Crews called to report of Pitt Lake boat fire

Witnesses seeing smoke

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year was “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Earth Day contest still going strong

Still time to enter

file)
Two injured in Maple Ridge crash

Condition said to be serious, but not critical following Friday night crash

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils wrong to dismiss drinking in parks

Responsible adults want to enjoy beverages. Irresponsible ones already act like fools: letter writer

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man was led away in handcuffs from Langley City’s McBurney Lane after a confrontation over alleged sexist comments. Several video clips of the incident were posted to social media, generating hundreds of comments.
VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City confrontation over allegedly sexist remarks

Online post generates hundreds of comments

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

Hal Fraser Bringeland said he developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Contributed photo/Canadian Press photo)
South Surrey man develops blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccination

Doctor not convince clot is related to vaccine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Trial resumes against Langley mother accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter

KerryAnn Lewis charged with first-degree murder after Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in her Langley apartment in 2018

Most Read