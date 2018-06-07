Dr. Heidi M. Oetter.

Letter: College of Physicians applauds its health partners

Issue of physician shortages ‘very complex.’

Editor, The News:

Re: MacDuff’s Call: Presenting Primary Care Networks.

I write this in response to Cheryl Ashlie’s opinion piece regarding physician recruitment in the province.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia applauds the efforts of its health partners and government to address the very complex issue of physician shortages in communities across the province.

The College also has a role to play in this matter by ensuring that all who apply to practise medicine in B.C. meet the necessary requirements and have appropriate qualifications, regardless of where they graduated from medical school.

The College’s standards for licensing international medical graduates are not “more stringent” than other jurisdictions in Canada. In fact, they are very similar.

Applicants who have graduated from a recognized medical school must have accredited postgraduate training (residency); they must successfully pass qualifying exams; and they must be certified by either the College of Family Physicians of Canada if they are GPs, or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada if they are specialists.

Applicants must also be legally entitled to work in Canada, and able to practise medicine with proficiency in English.

It is unfortunate and inaccurate to characterize regulation of the medical profession as a “barrier.”

The College maintains robust standards and requirements for IMGs to ensure they can safely enter the practice of medicine.

This high level of scrutiny is yet another example of what British Columbians have come to expect from the regulator so that they can receive the best possible care from their physician. Anything less would be unacceptable.

Heidi M. Oetter, MD

Registrar and CEO

College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia

Previous story
Web poll: Are you concerned about gang violence in Metro Vancouver?

Just Posted

Letter: College of Physicians applauds its health partners

Issue of physician shortages ‘very complex.’

ICBC stands behind $41,000 per year insurance charge

Pitt Meadows man’s claims history has added ‘astronomical’ surcharge

Veteran councillor back for another campaign

Janis Elkerton will run again in Pitt Meadows

Woman robbed at knife point in Maple Ridge alley

RCMP release descriptions of two suspects

Looking Back: Transportation and our changing town cores

Lougheed Highway, completed in 1932, paved way for new modes of transportation through Maple Ridge.

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

VIDEO: Semi-truck righted after rollover crash in Delta

The truck closed roads for several hours after the crash on the 80th Street Connector and Highway 17

B.C. restaurant chain turns 90, and celebrates with special menu

White Spot celebrates the milestone with a special menu and commemorative coins.

Household debt, housing remain key risks for financial system: Bank of Canada

Mortgage lending rules have been tightening with application of stress tests on borrowers

5 to start your day

SUV careens into White Rock home, ICBC said Maple Ridge man’s large insurance bill justified and more

Police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ targeting seniors and their jewelry

Vancouver police have received reports of eight cases of such theft in less than a month

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

Prime Minister’s Office says the two men have signed a joint statement on multilateralism

Grey whale buried at B.C. dump exhumed added to provincial museum’s collection

A landfill on the west coast of Vancouver Island was the site of a unique event for scientists

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

Efforts were cut short again Wednesday when downpour forced teams to retreat for fear of mudslides

Most Read