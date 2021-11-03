CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. A local mom is concerned about the impacts on her family. (Special to The News)

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. A local mom is concerned about the impacts on her family. (Special to The News)

LETTER: CP’s Pitt Meadows plans concern local mom

Noise and fumes are issues being questioned by a local letter writer

Dear Editor,

I live in Pitt Meadows with my young family (kids ages four and two).

We are right beside the train tracks.

I am very concerned about what this new rail means for them.

My biggest concern is the lack of mitigation, for both noise and fumes, that is planned for this expansion.

We are already seeing extensive fumes while trains are idling and changing directions.

My kids play in our backyard.

They are breathing this in.

Their bedroom walls are beside the tracks.

How will the unmitigated noise affect their sleep?

What does this new rail mean for them?

Jennifer Friesen, Pitt Meadows

.

• READ MORE: Katzie ask feds for impact assessment of CP Rail projects in Pitt Meadows

• READ MORE: Transport minister orders CN, CP to take new wildfire prevention measures

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorrailways

Previous story
LETTER: Mask just another piece of required clothing
Next story
DEAN: Hub model will provide care for thousands of B.C. families left without support

Just Posted

Around 17 pharmacies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are offering flu shots. (The NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents can now get their flu shots

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. A local mom is concerned about the impacts on her family. (Special to The News)
LETTER: CP’s Pitt Meadows plans concern local mom

Dustin Kvammen shared pictures from Sturgeon Slough and along Neaves Road depicting the colours of fall. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Slough engulfed by colours of fall

Arley Midgley is concerned schools are not equipped with staff trained to give first aid to children. (The News files)
Maple Ridge mother wants staff at schools trained in first aid for children