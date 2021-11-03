LETTER: CP’s Pitt Meadows plans concern local mom

Dear Editor,
I live in Pitt Meadows with my young family (kids ages four and two).
We are right beside the train tracks.
I am very concerned about what this new rail means for them.
My biggest concern is the lack of mitigation, for both noise and fumes, that is planned for this expansion.
We are already seeing extensive fumes while trains are idling and changing directions.
My kids play in our backyard.
They are breathing this in.
Their bedroom walls are beside the tracks.
How will the unmitigated noise affect their sleep?
What does this new rail mean for them?
Jennifer Friesen, Pitt Meadows
.
• READ MORE: Katzie ask feds for impact assessment of CP Rail projects in Pitt Meadows
• READ MORE: Transport minister orders CN, CP to take new wildfire prevention measures
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.