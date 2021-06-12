LETTER: Encounter at Maple Ridge’s orange shirt memorial a bright spot

Valerie Miller met a small child at the vigil at the Maple Ridge bandstand, and found it an uplifting encounter during a dark time. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

Re: Katzie First Nation memorial at the Maple Ridge Bandstand.

This is Godfrey with an eagle feather and roses his family thanked me for the feather and roses, and they gave him the feather.

His mom tried to put it in his woven cedar hat, but he wanted to hold it and run around it was so sweet.

Great memory and uplifting moment in such a tragic gathering of the remembrance of the residential schools.

Valerie Miller, Maple Ridge

