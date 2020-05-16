One of the regions most infamous gardeners, Brian Minter, presented to the Maple Ridge Garden Club during an event last summer, where he talked about what was new in the European plant market. (Maple Ridge Garden Club/Facebook)

LETTER: Excited to hear of COVID's silver lining, a resurgence in gardening

Maple Ridge Garden Club invites the community to join their email list free of charge for 2020

Dear Editor,

[RE: New crop of gardeners sprouting in Maple Ridge, May 14, The News]

Your article has the Maple Ridge Garden Club interested.

Triple Tree has been a long-time corporate sponsor of our club, and my heart goes out to him [Tom Van der Pauw] and his team for dealing with the gardening craze that has them hopping.

Our club has been part of Maple Ridge since 1948.

I manage the club website and emails.

Our club president Greg Polovick and vice president Jill Borrow, along with a hard-working executive, have been trying to figure out how to interest new members.

Given the world situation recently, we have had to cancel all meetings, and moving forward we’re uncertain on what the future will be.

We are currently communicating with members via email and Facebook.

Facebook offers a chance to share pictures and post questions that some of our master gardeners are able to help with.

Our weekly emails try and offer some local advice.

The executive unanimously decided to wave the 2020 membership fees to all currently enrolled.

We are offering people in the community to join the email list free of charge this year.

Anyone interested can put in a request through our website subject line “add my email.”

Cindy Motyka, Maple Ridge

