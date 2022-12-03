LETTER: Explore options other than ICBC, Maple Ridge driver recommends

Dear Editor,
Re: [Couple slams ICBC after theft, The News, Nov. 25]
I totally understand the couple’s concerns about them dealing with ICBC. However, I wonder why no one told them they only have to take the basic auto insurance from ICBC?
ICBC does not have a monopoly on optional auto insurance. Optional auto insurance has been available with private insurers for over 20 years.
The part of insurance that covers, auto vandalism, theft, etc, is the comprehensive portion of auto insurance. This is a part of the auto insurance that they can get from many private insurers.
Keith Farris, Maple Ridge
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.