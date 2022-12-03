A local letter writer suggests motorists explore their insurance options. Drivers must have basic insurance through ICBC but can buy comprehensive coverage from private companies. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Explore options other than ICBC, Maple Ridge driver recommends

Basic insurance must be through ICBC but drivers still have some options for other coverage

Dear Editor,

Re: [Couple slams ICBC after theft, The News, Nov. 25]

I totally understand the couple’s concerns about them dealing with ICBC. However, I wonder why no one told them they only have to take the basic auto insurance from ICBC?

ICBC does not have a monopoly on optional auto insurance. Optional auto insurance has been available with private insurers for over 20 years.

The part of insurance that covers, auto vandalism, theft, etc, is the comprehensive portion of auto insurance. This is a part of the auto insurance that they can get from many private insurers.

Keith Farris, Maple Ridge

