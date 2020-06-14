An outdoor adventure park in the trees along Fern Crescent in Maple Ridge, this is just one of the WildPlay Element Parks. It features aerial games, jumps, ziplines, rope swings, tightropes, and more. (WildPlay Maple Ridge)

LETTER: Glad to see tourism company ‘up’ and running again

Students depend on jobs like those offered at WildPlay and other small businesses around Maple Ridge

Dear Editor,

While taking my dog for a walk the other day, I discovered that WildPlay [Element Parks on Fern Crescent] is now open.

While wandering through the park, I had an opportunity to talk to some of the staff – congratulating them on being able to get back to work.

“Now we only have to wait for customers” one of the staff mentioned.

PAST COVERAGE (2012): WildPlay park seeks break in rent

I believe most, if not all of the staff of WildPlay are students, a sector of society that is going to find it especially hard to find employment this summer.

It would be great to provide your readers with information pertaining to WildPlay, not only to help a small company and its employees, but to provide the community an opportunity to get out, spend some fun and quality time in the great outdoors at something that easily provides social distancing.

Just FYI, I have absolutely no connection to this company, nor do I know anyone associated or employed by this business.

David Bain, Maple Ridge

.

