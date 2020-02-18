LETTER: ICBC changes a ‘breath of fresh air’

A Maple Ridge resident welcomes the new changes and impact on rates

Dear Editor,

Don’t let the BC Liberals light the dumpster fire again.

For years, the BC Liberals used ICBC like a piggy bank.

By the time voters kicked them out in 2017, they’d pilfered more than a billion dollars from ICBC.

More than a billion!

This money that could have gone to protect drivers or to health care or housing or kids went to rich lawyers, while the rest of us saw our rates get more expensive and less affordable every year.

That’s why the announcement from John Horgan and David Eby on ICBC is a breath of fresh air.

They’re doing the hard work to put out the BC Liberal’s ICBC dumpster fire and put regular British Columbians first.

Their new ‘Enhanced Care Model’ will cut insurance rates by 20 per cent next year — an average of $400 — while making sure people are cared for and supported after an accident.

Andrew Wilkinson will still probably say we need private insurance.

What he won’t say is that he and the BC Liberals took donations from his friends in the insurance industry.

Make no mistake: private insurance will cost people more.

Insurance rates are going through the roof in provinces with private insurance – Ontario has the highest rates in the country and in Alberta, rates are going up 30 per cent this year.

Thanks to John Horgan, the dumpster fire the BC Liberals lit at ICBC is finally going out.

And all of us need to make sure they don’t get the power to light it again.

Rysa Kronebusch, Maple Ridge

(Maple Ridge council candidate, 2018)

