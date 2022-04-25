LETTER: Leave Maple Ridge council discipline to province

Coun. Gordy Robson has butted heads with others on city council. (The News files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [Maple Ridge council reinstates disciplined councillor after court action, mapleridgenews.com, March 29]

So it has taken the threat of a B.C. Supreme Court action by Councillor Gordy Robson to have his full duties as city councillor reinstated.

The council conduct bylaw in my opinion should be called the “council control bylaw” because it allows fellow councillors to sit in judgement and censure other councillors stripping them of powers and position at their discretion.

Gordy Robson’s position that provincial oversight of city council conduct would result in a workable solution, and I believe would set a new precedent for all cities in British Columbia, not the present adversarial system inherent in the council control bylaw.

Grover Telford, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Councillor takes City of Maple Ridge to court

.

Letter to the Editormaple ridge