LETTER: Locals join ‘Stop the Spray’ efforts to halt hericide use

RE: Call to action to call BC Timber Sales at 604-702-5700 and call for 60-day extension of consultation for a five-year Pest Management Plan including herbicide spraying in the South Coast forestry covering Squamish to Hope

We find it unbelievable in this day and age of carbon credits, environmental toxin awareness, greenhouse emissions, air quality indexes, and awareness of the historical effects of herbicide spraying both to the ecosystem and humans, that a government is planning a mass forestry herbicide spraying against native plants.

This is incredibly short sighted, they can and must do better.

It appears an extremely low-key release of information about this planned action was done.

No public consultation?

There are multiple reservoirs in this area used for both drinking water and food crop/garden irrigation.

What about the creeks and rivers?

People use the South Coast forests for recreation all year round.

Roy and Colleen Stini, Maple Ridge

