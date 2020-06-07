LETTER: Maple Ridge grad pleads for some kind of celebration

Given great work done to adapt to teaching during COVID, what can be done to recognize class of 2020

Dear Editor,

Hi I am a graduating student in Maple Ridge. I am concerned about the grads not feeling acknowledged with some sort of ceremony in [school] district 42.

I was really impressed with the teachers and how they were able to adapt to the fluid changes that we have been experiencing over the last few months.

Teachers successfully were able to quickly adapt their programs to online emergency teaching.

I was hoping that school staff in school district 42 would put the same type of positive energy into helping to create a modified graduation ceremony for the graduates of 2020.

As we notice, other disticts creatively celebrating their grads, we have been impressed.

The history of Maple Ridge has included community coming together in difficult times.

Grads in school district 42 are not expecting a miracle. However, there are a few weeks left to the end of the school year and we are hoping that the district staff would be willing to collaborate with the community and support us in celebrating and acknowledging 13 years of schooling that we have worked so hard to successfully complete.

I believe we as a grad class are following Dr. Bonnie’s recommendations and care about keeping our community and vulnerable community members as safe as possible.

I thank you for your time, and hope you will respond.

I am happy to collaborate, help organize, plan, or contribute in any way I can.

Some examples have included: Red carpet, personalized signs placed on grads yard, small luncheon, social distance ceremony, etc.

Bayly Jensen, Maple Ridge

