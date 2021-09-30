Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Maple Ridge man considers term ‘anti-vaxxer’ discriminatory

Local resident concerned about discrimination against unvaccinated people

Dear Editor,

Just wanted to say that the term “anti-vaxxers” is becoming a very derogatory/prejudiced term.

It lends itself to a type of modern-day discrimination against people who for one reason or another have chosen not to vaccinate at this time. Also many people have natural immunities against COVID and do not require a vaccine or would rather wait till the vaccination experiment has produced reliable data.

To my point, the PPC represents a growing movement of people who want to maintain the choice of what goes into their body and that should be respected especially by the media.

Philip Brekkaas, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Anti-vaxxers look for livestock dewormer

• READ MORE: UBC prof speaks about vaccine myths and hesitancy

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLetter to the Editorvaccines

Previous story
LETTER: Family grateful for care of aging loved-one

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge man considers term ‘anti-vaxxer’ discriminatory

Mayor Bill Dingwall, presenting a certificate to Bantam AA team coach Ryan Carpenter. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows council celebrates Bantam AA Provincials victory

Drummers opened up a day of reflection and activity to mark the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. (Stephen Bruyneel/Special to The News)
Katzie mark first ever National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)
Hundreds of field lacrosse players to descend on Maple Ridge